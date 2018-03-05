flyadeal participates in 8th Jeddah International Travel & Tourism Exhibition

flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s low-fare airline, recently participated at the 8th Jeddah International Travel & Tourism Exhibition (JTTX) at the Jeddah Hilton Hotel. The annual event is highly sought after as a leading platform for the development of the travel and tourism industry in the Kingdom.

flyadeal showcased various innovative e-services listed on www.flyadeal.com. The website was designed with modern vivid colors to reflect the airline’s attitude and allows users to book their seats, select their meals and safely pay for their flight fares. In addition to the services offered onboard, the brand-new A320 aircraft offers one single-class configuration and a comfortable cabin of 186 seats. flyadeal currently operates a fleet of five aircraft and is expected to reach 11 aircraft by 2018 and up to 50 aircraft by 2023.

Visitors at JTTX can pass by flyadeal’s corner for a hands-on experience and a comprehensive walkthrough of the airline’s operations. flyadeal now runs 36 flights each day to five local destinations: Riyadh, Dammam, Qassim, Jazan and Abha. Moreover, the airline will be shedding light on its future plans and the expansion of its network of operations in the Kingdom.

“This opens up a world of opportunities for airlines and the overall tourism industry in the Kingdom,” said Con Korfiatis, flyadeal CEO. “The event is considered a hub for the exchange of the best practices and the latest in the industry, which is a focal point working in favor of the country’s development. Consequently, flyadeal is a fundamental pillar of the Saudi community and our presence here today is firm proof of our efforts to support the travel and tourism industry.”

“flyadeal’s participation at the JTTX offers new channels to gather feedback from customers and answer to their future aspirations. This also allows for a direct interaction with visitors and travel enthusiasts who seek low fares and want to know more about our diverse services. We wish all exhibitors and visitors a truly fruitful and enriching experience,” added Korfiatis.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Abdulmajeed Al-Saud inaugurated the exhibition and visited flyadeal’s section where he was welcomed by Amin Bukhari, people director at flyadeal. Amin briefly explained the airline’s major activities and diverse services that are carefully crafted to meet the growing demand for affordable air travel in the Kingdom.