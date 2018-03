DUBAI: For the first time, 12 Saudi women have begun training for jobs in air traffic control, national daily Saudi Gazette reported.This is the first-time women are to be employed to work as air traffic controllers in the Kingdom, the report added.Saudi Air Navigation Services CEO Ryyan Tarabzoni said the state-owned company was prioritizing the hiring of women in the profession, as the country pushes to extend women’s rights in the country and also recruit more nationals as part of the “Saudization” project.