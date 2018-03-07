  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen airstrikes very accurate, respecting military rules of engagement: Arab coalition incidents assessment team

Saudi Arabia

Yemen airstrikes very accurate, respecting military rules of engagement: Arab coalition incidents assessment team

ARAB NEWS |
Mansour Ahmed Al-Mansour. (AN photo)

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Coalition forces always took into consideration that air strikes should abide by international humanitarian law and rules of engagement, Mansour bin Ahmed Al-Mansour, spokesman of the Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT), said on Tuesday.
Al-Mansour was speaking at a press conference at the Officers’ Club in Riyadh to announce the team’s findings in response to allegations by international organizations about coalition military operations targeting Houthi militias.
Al-Mansour said that military intervention, mainly through air strikes, always has one priority, which was to hit military targets using state-of-the-art technology that guaranteed accuracy in striking the posts of Houthi militias, always taking into consideration that these strikes abide by the international humanitarian law and the rules of military engagement.
He responded to 14 allegations that were investigated by the assessment team, an initiative of the coalition forces to ensure that all military operations are executed professionally and accurately while sparing the lives of civilians, one of the top priorities of the coalition, and reflecting its seriousness in bearing the consequences of any mistakes that might occur.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia Yemen Yemen War Houthis Houthis target Makkah

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Yemen airstrikes very accurate, respecting military rules of engagement: Arab coalition incidents assessment team

JEDDAH: Coalition forces always took into consideration that air strikes should abide by...

Record-breaking flower power carpets Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu festival

MADINAH: More than a million visitors are expected to attend the 24-day Yanbu Flower and Garden...

Yemen airstrikes very accurate, respecting military rules of engagement: Arab coalition incidents assessment team
Record-breaking flower power carpets Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu festival
Forget ‘stereotypes’ about Saudi Arabia, UK firms urged
Saudi Cabinet slams violations in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta
Saudi crown prince begins landmark UK visit
Saudi Arabia defends ‘just’ Yemen war ahead of UK visit
Latest News
Yemen airstrikes very accurate, respecting military rules of engagement: Arab coalition incidents assessment team
45 views
Record-breaking flower power carpets Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu festival
135 views
Quake death toll at 55 as aftershock hits Papua New Guinea
5 views
Amazon CEO's wealth soars to new heights while Trump's sinks
65 views
Britain to give £10 mln in aid for women’s projects in memory of slain MP
86 views
UN chief calls for access for further aid convoys in Syria
30 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR