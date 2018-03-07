  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Cabinet slams violations in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

ARAB NEWS
King Salman presides over a cabinet meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS)

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday condemned ongoing human rights violations in Eastern Ghouta by the Syrian regime and allied militias, including indiscriminate bombing, the use of chemical weapons and the prevention of humanitarian access.
The Cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace, also demanded that all parties immediately adhere to UN Security Council Resolution 2401 to allow the delivery of humanitarian assistance and medical evacuations.
The Cabinet paid tribute to Bahrain’s efforts to combat terrorism, including foiling a number of terrorist acts and arresting 116 people affiliated to a terrorist organization formed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The Cabinet condemned a series of militant attacks in the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, offering condolences to the victims, the government and the country’s people.
The Cabinet reviewed the latest regional and global developments, and Saudi participation in the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The Kingdom promotes and protects human rights regardless of race, color or gender, and cooperates with international human rights mechanisms, the Cabinet said.
It was briefed on the results of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Egypt, and his talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during which agreements and a memorandum of understanding were signed to deepen strategic bilateral relations in various fields.

