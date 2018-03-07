  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Quake death toll at 55 as aftershock hits Papua New Guinea

World

Quake death toll at 55 as aftershock hits Papua New Guinea

The Associated Press |
An undated handout photo received on March 5 from Oil Search Limited shows damage to Oil Search’s Hegigio Camp in Papua New Guinea. (AFP)
People displaced by an earthquake gather at a relief centre in the central highlands of Papua New Guinea March 1, 2018. (REUTERS)
This handout photo taken on March 2, 2018 and released by Legend FM News PNG shows a damaged road after an earthquake near Mandi district, north-west of Papua New Guinea's capital city of Port Moresby. (AFP)
A handout photo taken on March 6, 2018 and received on March 7 from the International Federation of Red Cross shows earthquake damage in the Nipa-Kutuba district of the Southern Highlands in Papua New Guinea. (AFP)
4 photos

Related Articles

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: At least 55 people have been confirmed dead and authorities fear the toll could exceed 100 from last week’s powerful earthquake in Papua New Guinea, as survivors faced more shaking early Wednesday from the strongest aftershock so far.
Southern Highlands Governor William Powi told The Associated Press that people were feeling traumatized from the disaster and ongoing aftershocks. The latest large temblor was a magnitude 6.7 quake that struck just after midnight local time, the strongest shake since last Monday’s deadly magnitude 7.5 quake that destroyed homes, triggered landslides and halted work at four oil and gas fields.
The central region where the quake struck is remote and undeveloped, and assessments about the scale of the damage and injuries have been slow to filter out. Powi said he didn’t know if the latest aftershock had caused more damage or injuries, but he said it had added to the distress people were feeling.
“It is beyond the capacity of the provincial government to cope with the magnitude of destruction and devastation,” Powi said. “Our people are traumatized and finding it difficult to cope.”
He said provincial authorities were trying to prioritize the greatest needs by getting people with severe injuries to medical centers and providing water and medicine. He said help from abroad and from local aid agencies was slowly coming in.
“It’s a mammoth task. Most of the feeder roads are washed away or covered with landslips,” he said. “People’s livelihoods are devastated, their personal property is gone.”
Powi said 39 people had died in his province after families had been crushed by their collapsing homes or buried by landslides during last week’s earthquake. He said death reports were still coming in from remote places, and he feared the death toll would rise to over 100.
A spokeswoman at the National Disaster Center said the official death toll is currently estimated at between 55 and 75 although they don’t yet have firm numbers.
The US Geological Survey said Wednesday’s quake was centered 112 kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Porgera at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). Ten aftershocks in the hours since ranged between magnitude 4.7 and magnitude 5.2.
Papua New Guinea is home to 7 million people on the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, to the east of Indonesia. It sits on the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic activity occur.

Related Articles

Tags: Papua New Guinea WELLINGTON

Comments

MORE FROM World

Quake death toll at 55 as aftershock hits Papua New Guinea

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: At least 55 people have been confirmed dead and authorities fear the toll...

Britain to give £10 mln in aid for women’s projects in memory of slain MP

LONDON: Britain announced on Wednesday that it would establish a series of grants honoring a...

Quake death toll at 55 as aftershock hits Papua New Guinea
Britain to give £10 mln in aid for women’s projects in memory of slain MP
Trump economic aide Cohn departs after trade disagreement
“Liberal visa policy will improve relations between India and Pakistan,” former Indian state minister says
Fatal US Niger mission ‘lacked proper approval’
Italian election result shows north-south divide
Latest News
Quake death toll at 55 as aftershock hits Papua New Guinea
2 views
Amazon CEO's wealth soars to new heights while Trump's sinks
57 views
Britain to give £10 mln in aid for women’s projects in memory of slain MP
81 views
UN chief calls for access for further aid convoys in Syria
30 views
Special
Forget ‘stereotypes’ about Saudi Arabia, UK firms urged
407 views
Special
London’s ‘Little Arabia’: Glitzy Knightsbridge has long been a playground for Gulf Arabs, but has the boom come to an end?
253 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR