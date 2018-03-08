The Express Tribune: NAB to probe Asif's alleged money laundering on PTI's complaint

The Express Tribune report by Danish Hussain states that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated formal proceedings against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to probe into his alleged involvement in money laundering. NAB on Wednesday announced it has commenced process of verification of a complaint it received from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). In the complaint sent to NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal in January, a PTI leader had accused Asif of financial wrongdoing and money laundering.