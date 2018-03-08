  • Search form

18 economic agreements signed between Saudi Arabian and British entities

  The Express Tribune: NAB to probe Asif's alleged money laundering on PTI's complaint

The Express Tribune: NAB to probe Asif's alleged money laundering on PTI's complaint

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
Khawaja Muhammad Asif. (AFP)
March 08: The Express Tribune report by Danish Hussain states that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated formal proceedings against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to probe into his alleged involvement in money laundering. NAB on Wednesday announced it has commenced process of verification of a complaint it received from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). In the complaint sent to NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal in January, a PTI leader had accused Asif of financial wrongdoing and money laundering.
