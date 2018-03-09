  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Double act: Arts, education projects to reinforce UK-Saudi cultural ties

Saudi Arabia

Double act: Arts, education projects to reinforce UK-Saudi cultural ties

Ghazanfar Ali Khan |
Art projects to help Vision 2030. (Misk)

Related Articles

RIYADH: The UK and Saudi Arabia will work on a series of ambitious arts and education projects to help Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman carry out his Vision 2030 reform program, a British official has revealed.
Amir Ramzan, the British Council’s country director for Saudi Arabia, told Arab News the UK is committed to strengthening its cultural ties with the Kingdom by improving academic and career opportunities for young Saudis.
Britain already runs a language-training program that teaches English to 30,000 students across Saudi Arabia. Now it wants to promote new initiatives, including a Saudi-based British film festival and a UK Education Week to improve relations between universities in the two countries.
Ramzan said the British Council’s “biggest contribution” in the months and years ahead “will be to support the skills development of young people and enhance their career opportunities.”
As part of these efforts, a delegation from the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage will travel to the UK later this year to learn about British art. The trip will mark the second stage of a cultural exchange. A British delegation visited Saudi Arabia last November.
According to Ramzan, the UK has trained more than 100 Saudi sports teachers — half of them women — and dozens of Saudi teaching assistants. He said the continued development of cultural and vocational projects would help Saudi Arabia reduce its reliance on foreign workers by improving the skills and education of young people in the Kingdom, a key aim of Vision 2030.
There are now more than 9,000 Saudi students in the UK, the largest contribution to Britain’s student population by any Gulf Cooperation Council member.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia art Saudi Vision 2030

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Double act: Arts, education projects to reinforce UK-Saudi cultural ties

RIYADH: The UK and Saudi Arabia will work on a series of ambitious arts and education projects to...

Saudi Crown Prince invites Archbishop of Canterbury to visit Kingdom

Exclusive

LONDON: The Archbishop of Canterbury has been invited to visit Saudi Arabia by Crown Prince...

Double act: Arts, education projects to reinforce UK-Saudi cultural ties
Saudi Crown Prince invites Archbishop of Canterbury to visit Kingdom
Female Saudi scientist hopes her success will be contagious
18 economic agreements signed between Saudi Arabian and British entities
‘More than 50%’: Saudi minister reaffirms govt call for women’s central role in reforms
British MP praises Saudi crown prince for ‘ideological commitment’ to women’s rights
Latest News
Double act: Arts, education projects to reinforce UK-Saudi cultural ties
China not trying to ‘replace America’: Foreign minister
33 views
Exclusive
Saudi Crown Prince invites Archbishop of Canterbury to visit Kingdom
133 views
French foreign minister quits ‘ailing Socialists’
25 views
‘The Death of Stalin:’ A power vacuum full of comedy
63 views
Saudi Arabia to host first pro golf tournament
169 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR