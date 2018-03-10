  • Search form

World

Tillerson cancels day’s events in Africa due to illness

AP
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives to speak to the media at a joint press conference with Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Monica Juma, at an hotel in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, March 9, 2018. (AP)

NAIROBI, Kenya: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has canceled a day of events in Kenya due to illness.
Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein says Tillerson “is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea.”
There are no indications his illness is serious. Goldstein said some events may be rescheduled for later in his trip, including a planned stop at the site of the 1998 bombing of the US Embassy in Nairobi.
A rigorous Africa schedule that included stops in three countries on Friday has been made even more strenuous for Tillerson by events in Washington. Tillerson was up much of the previous night working the phones when President Donald Trump agreed to a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

