Last updated: 11 sec ago

  France signs deals worth $16 bln in India, Macron's office says

France signs deals worth $16 bln in India, Macron’s office says

REUTERS |
French President Emmanuel Macron shares a moment with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon arriving at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India March 9, 2018. (Reuters)

PARIS: French and Indian companies signed contracts worth 13 billion euros ($16 billion) on the first day of President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India on Saturday, the French presidency said in a statement.
The deals include a contract for France’s Safran to supply airline Spice Jet with engines, water system modernization by Suez in the southern city of Davangere and a contract between industrial gas company Air Liquide and Sterlite.
Macron’s office did not provide a breakdown of the contracts’ values or details about the deals. It some 200 million euros of investments will be made in India.
A so-called “Industrial Way Forward Agreement” was signed between French utility EDF and India’s NPCIL for the construction of six nuclear reactors at Jaitapur. Negotiations over the construction of next-generation nuclear reactors in India have been dragging on for years.
It was not immediately clear whether these were firm contracts or letters of intent.

France signs deals worth $16 bln in India, Macron's office says

