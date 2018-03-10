  • Search form

  Times Now : PSL 2018: Pakistan's U-19 star surpasses Anil Kumble in list of most economical T20 spells

Press Review

Times Now : PSL 2018: Pakistan's U-19 star surpasses Anil Kumble in list of most economical T20 spells

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
March 10: Times Now states that the third Pakistan Super League season didn't seem to match up to the expectation of the board or the team members of Lahore Qalandars. Six back-to-back defeats since the start of the 2018 season as Qalandars became the first PSL side in this season to be out of contention for the playoffs. Skipper Brendon McCullum offered to step down from his role. He even criticised the team's bowling performance following Lahore's six-wicket loss at the hands of Islamabad United on Thursday. A day later, 17-year-old Shaheen Afridi returned with a spell-bounding, record-breaking five-wicket haul as Qalandars defeated table-toppers Multan Sultans by six wickets. Afridi ended with ravishing figures of 5/4 in his spell of 3.4 overs and thus overhauled Indian spin legend Anil Kumble's 10-year-old record on T20s. 
