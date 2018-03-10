How She Do: Rita Ora plays Dubai, Bahrain

  • Search form

DUBAI: UK pop star and actress Rita Ora performed in Dubai and Bahrain over the weekend.

The award-winning singer found time for a quick Instagram-friendly workout in the gym of her Bahrain hotel on Thursday before going on to wow crowds at the island’s annual Spring of Culture Festival. Ora then took the short flight to Dubai to perform at Base, the open-air club in Dubai Design District, on Saturday.
The 27-year-old rose to fame in 2012 when she featured on DJ Fresh’s UK Number One “Hot Right Now”. Her self-titled debut album, released in August that year, also went to Number One and featured hits including “How We Do (Party),” “R.I.P.” and “Shine Ya Light.”
Ora is known for her hectic schedule — she’s currently prepping for an exhaustive UK tour in May and has roles in two in-production movies — which leaves her little free time. That’s taken a toll on her personal life, she has admitted to The Guardian in the past, but she also stressed that she is “living the dream.”
Almost six years on from her debut album, Ora is set to drop her sophomore LP this year. The two singles so far released from that record — “Your Song” and “Anywhere” — both hit the UK Top 10, and all signs suggest it will repeat the success of its predecessor.

