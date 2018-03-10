Fans praise actress Suzan Najm Aldeen’s hijab look during Cairo tour

A post shared by Suzan Najm Aldeen (@suzannajmaldeen) on Mar 9, 2018 at 7:49am PST

CAIRO: Fans commended Syrian actress Suzan Najm Aldeen’s style after she donned a headscarf while touring Old Cairo’s historic religious sites in a recent visit.The actress’ followers on Instagram commented on her elegance in the hijab and praised the respect she showed for the mosques she was visiting.Najm Aldeen wrote that she toured Cairo’s Al-Azhar area and the Hussien Mosque.She also shared a video of herself performing prayers during the tour, while captioning it: “may Allah accept the good deeds from you and us.”The Syrian actress is preparing for a new film, inspired by her successful role in her latest TV soap “Shouq”, which has earned her wide acclaim across the Arab world.