Last updated: 2 min 57 sec ago

  • Brother of late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford new PC party leader

World

Brother of late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford new PC party leader

AP |
Progressive Conservatives leadership race candidate winner Doug Ford speaks with his wife Karla in Markham, Ontario, Canada, March 10, 2018. (Reuters/Fred Thornhill)

TORONTO: The new leader of Ontario’s conservative party is the brother of late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who became famous for smoking crack cocaine.
The Progressive Conservatives elected Doug Ford as its new leader Saturday ahead of the June election in Canada’s most populous province.
Doug Ford is a former city councilor and was his brother’s most aggressive defender. Rob’s Ford’s tenure as mayor of the country’s largest city was marred by revelations about his illegal drug use. He was repeatedly videotaped while intoxicated in public. Rob Ford died of cancer in 2016.
Doug Ford has himself been the subject of drug allegations. The Globe and Mail newspaper reported in 2013 that he sold hashish for several years in the 1980s. He denied the allegations.

Tags: Rob Ford TORONTO

