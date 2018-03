DUBAI: A man in India’s Somajiguda beat his wife after she disconnected the WiFi in an effort to force him to sleep, India’s IANS agency reported.According to police reports, Reshma Sultana switched off the WiFi connection on Wednesday in a bid to force her husband to go to sleep, but instead he began hitting her face and chest in a fit of rage.The mother of three has undergone treatment for facial and chest injuries in a hospital while the husband has been arrested.