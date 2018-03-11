  • Search form

  Japan marks 7th anniversary of tsunami that killed 18,000

World

Japan marks 7th anniversary of tsunami that killed 18,000

AP |
The Hirata family visit the remains of their houses, at tsunami-devastated Ukedo district, just five kilometers north of Tokyo Electric Power Company’s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan. (EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA)

TOKYO: Japanese in Tokyo and along the northeast coast are marking the seventh anniversary of the tsunami that took more than 18,000 lives and triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Residents in coastal towns observed a moment of silence Sunday after sirens wailed at 2:46 p.m., the moment the magnitude-9.0 offshore earthquake that triggered the tsunami struck on March 11, 2011. The tsunami overwhelmed sea walls and washed away buildings, cars and entire neighborhoods as it swept inland.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at an official ceremony in Tokyo that reconstruction is making steady progress, but more than 70,000 people are still displaced from their communities and many will never be able to return.
Cleaning up the still-radioactive nuclear plant remains a daunting challenge that will take decades.

