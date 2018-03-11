  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia sets up departments to investigate, prosecute corruption cases — royal decree

Reuters |
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered the establishment of specialized departments in the public prosecutor’s office to investigate and prosecute corruption cases, the government’s information office said in a statement on Sunday.
The move was intended to increase effectiveness and accelerate the process of combating corruption, aiming to protect the homeland and its resources, maintain public money and protect the integrity of the public employment, the statement quoted Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mujib as saying.
The Attorney-General added that both the king and crown prince are keen to continue their fight against corruption and “eradicate it from its roots with utmost force and transparency.” 
The units are specialized in investigating and prosecuting corruption-related cases, which will be directly linked to the Attorney-General. However, the statement did not provide any other details.

Saudi Arabia sets up departments to investigate, prosecute corruption cases — royal decree

