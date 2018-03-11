  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan

World

Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with leadership of Pakistan. (Photo courtesy: Govt of Pakistan/Twitter)
ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday.
During a three-day visit, he will meet his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Asif and discuss bilateral and regional issues.
Zarif is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and military chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajawa.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammed Faisal on Thursday said his country and Iran remain actively engaged in enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.
Zarif’s visit “is part of regular bilateral political consultations held between both sides,” said Faisal.
Zarif will be accompanied by a 30-member delegation, including representatives from the business sector.
He will participate in the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Forum. After visiting Islamabad, he will travel to Pakistani’s commercial city Karachi.

Comments

MORE FROM World

At least 44 militants killed in clash with Philippine troops — army

MANILA: At least 44 pro-Daesh militants were killed and 26 more were wounded when Philippine...

French president pokes at Trump for leaving Paris accord

NEW DELHI: French President Emmanuel Macron took a jibe Sunday at President Donald Trump for...

Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan
At least 44 militants killed in clash with Philippine troops — army
French president pokes at Trump for leaving Paris accord
China makes historic move to allow Xi to rule indefinitely
Cuba vote opens final chapter of Castro era
Russia test-fires ‘ideal’ hypersonic missile
Latest News
Saudi Arabia sets up departments to investigate, prosecute corruption cases — royal decree
17 views
At least 44 militants killed in clash with Philippine troops — army
26 views
Bono sorry after bullying claims at ONE charity
10 views
India doctors suspended after severed leg used as pillow
90 views
US warns 'unwise' for Syria to use weaponized gas, slams Russia
50 views
How infertility treatment has left sperm science behind
55 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR