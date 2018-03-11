Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday.

During a three-day visit, he will meet his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Asif and discuss bilateral and regional issues.

Zarif is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and military chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajawa.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammed Faisal on Thursday said his country and Iran remain actively engaged in enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Zarif’s visit “is part of regular bilateral political consultations held between both sides,” said Faisal.

Zarif will be accompanied by a 30-member delegation, including representatives from the business sector.

He will participate in the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Forum. After visiting Islamabad, he will travel to Pakistani’s commercial city Karachi.