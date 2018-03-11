100 productive families benefit from Red Sea Mall’s initiative

  • Search form

The Red Sea Mall’s productive families initiative “How to Be a Leader,” launched in cooperation with the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, completed its second successful year.
It is a platform that enables families to become a part of the business world. The initiative supports the ambitions of many, and 100 participating families were awarded for achieving positive results this year.
Aidrous Al-Bar, executive member of Red Sea Markets Company Ltd., which owns the mall, expressed his appreciation for the participating families. He also thanked the “Ala Mazaji” group, which supervised the “Productive Families Kiosks.”
Al-Bar said: “The success of this initiative that was a result of fruitful cooperation between the Red Sea Mall and the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry brings us pride. In only two years, the initiative has attracted 200 families that displayed various projects with great commercial ideas. From the very beginning, the mall has had plans to ensure the success and continuity of the initiative to support the participating families. We will continue to support the families in line with Vision 2030 and to integrate the private sector and achieve economic development. Small enterprises now form an important segment which is highly supported by our government.”
Mohammed Al-Asiri, marketing manager of Red Sea Mall, said: “We worked on developing this initiative to become an active platform for productive families with limited incomes. There have been many meetings with governmental entities to specify the sector which benefits the most from this initiative aiming to further develop it and the results of these meetings will soon be announced.”
Several participants displayed their products during the two-day event at the mall.
Participant Rania Ghimrawi, a microbiology graduate, said: “I have always been intrigued with Arabian style and fashion to create my personal style. I studied graphic design courses and began participating in various initiatives allowing me to showcase my products. Through my participation in the ‘Productive Families Kiosks’ at the Red Sea Mall, I was able to make a bigger difference, and for that I thank the Red Sea Mall for supporting me to fulfil my goals.”
She said she hopes to some day have her own store at the mall.

