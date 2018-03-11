Mobily launches FiberNet service for SME sector

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) has launched the new FiberNet service through the FTTH technology, in a step that aims to support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the business sector.

Mobily said the service is provided at high speed and meets the needs of the business sector with a stable network connection and fast and effective technical performance.

The service is available in different packages suiting all sizes of enterprises and at competitive prices.

The four packages are: 25 Mbps, 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps.

“Mobily Business offers a range of telecom and IT services that support small- and medium-sized enterprises in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 as well as Mobily’s new business strategy to support SMEs.

In the coming period, we aim to launch a number of new services to enhance the company’s leadership in providing telecom and IT services,” said Ahmed Aboudoma, Mobily CEO.

Mobily Business’ new strategy aims to support the SME sector due to its vital role in supporting the national economy. It has therefore developed a range of services and technologies to suit the requirements of both the government and private sector.