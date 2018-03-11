King Abdullah Port welcomes UK ambassador

Rayan Qutub, CEO of King Abdullah Port, welcomed UK Ambassador Simon Collis to the port. Collis, accompanied by the British Consul General in Jeddah Barrie Peach, and the embassy’s commercial attache team.

The ambassador and his delegation were also welcomed by representatives from the Industrial Valley and the Economic Cities Authority (ECA). During the meeting, opportunities and prospects of cooperation between King Abdullah Port and British companies were discussed, while the delegation learned about the port’s latest developments and achievements.

Ambassador Collis expressed his admiration for the achievements of King Abdullah Port and King Abdullah Economic City as a model for rapid growth and well-established development, confirming that Saudi Arabia is a major trading partner with the UK in the Middle East.

Qutub said: “The provision of integrated logistics services at King Abdullah Port contributes to the Kingdom’s competitive edge in becoming a leading global logistics platform, and it is certain that by establishing fruitful partnerships with businessmen and companies in the UK, especially those working in the shipping and logistics services sectors, the port will be able to achieve these objectives and play its hopeful role in supporting economic diversification.

“King Abdullah Port benefits from its position on the Red Sea coast, turning into a pivotal commercial hub across the main shipping line between the East and the West, which is one of the busiest maritime corridors linking three continents. This can be done by motivating exporters and importers through the provision of highly efficient services, an example of which is the 24-hour customs clearance initiative, so the port can play a prominent role in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030,” he added.

“Cooperating with companies and businessmen in the UK will contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries, following the visit of Prince Mohammad bin Salman, crown prince, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, to the UK.”

The delegation enjoyed a field tour of King Abdullah Port. The group discussed partnership and cooperation opportunities between Saudi and British companies in the fields of education, pharmaceuticals, robotics, and other areas including re-export zones and logistics services, which are expected to play an imperative role in the near future.