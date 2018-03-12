  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Seoul kicks off due diligence on General Motors’ South Korean unit

Business & Economy

Seoul kicks off due diligence on General Motors’ South Korean unit

REUTERS |
General Motors’ workers from its Gunsan factory protest the closure of the facility in Seoul on March 9. (Yonhap via Reuters)
SEOUL: South Korea held an initial meeting on Monday for its due-diligence of General Motors’ local unit to decide whether to provide funds for the unit’s troubled operations.
State-funded Korea Development Bank, which holds a 17 percent stake in GM Korea, said the meeting took place on Monday.
GM Korea said it would cooperate with the due diligence process, KDB said in a statement.
GM said last month it would shut one of its factories in South Korea and decide on the fate of the three remaining plants in the coming weeks, unless it received government support and wage concessions from unions.
Almost 2,500 workers at GM Korea, about 15 percent of its staff, have applied for a redundancy package that the US automaker is offering as part of a drastic restructuring.
Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers is conducting the due diligence, then reporting to KDB.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Seoul kicks off due diligence on General Motors’ South Korean unit

SEOUL: South Korea held an initial meeting on Monday for its due-diligence of General Motors’ local...

UBS sees ‘business as normal’ as it fights Hong Kong IPO sponsorships

HONG KONG: UBS has told staff that it is “business as normal,” after the Swiss bank revealed on...

Seoul kicks off due diligence on General Motors’ South Korean unit
UBS sees ‘business as normal’ as it fights Hong Kong IPO sponsorships
India top recipient of remittances from the UAE
UAE’s ADNOC says awards Italy’s Eni stakes in new oil concessions
OPEC could agree to start easing oil output cuts in 2019
Jeff Bezos rockets to become richest person on the planet
Latest News
Seoul kicks off due diligence on General Motors’ South Korean unit
2 views
UBS sees ‘business as normal’ as it fights Hong Kong IPO sponsorships
3 views
Update
All five passengers dead after helicopter crashes in New York City’s East River
242 views
Indian troops kill 3 rebels in Kashmir fighting
47 views
India top recipient of remittances from the UAE
222 views
Philippine judges, court employees call on top justice to resign
148 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR