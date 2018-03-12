CCTV cameras installed in Alexandria university toilets anger students in Egypt

Related Articles
The students reacted in disbelief, saying it is an “improper action,” a report by Egypt Independent has said.
The university announced that it had installed surveillance cameras to monitor students and “prevent robbery.”
The faculty released a statement to clarify that the surveillance cameras are installed inside and outside the bathrooms to discover prevent robbery, of which there had been an increase of recently.
However, a spokesman for the university told a night talk show that the cameras installed were not connected to electricity.
