CCTV cameras installed in Alexandria university toilets anger students in Egypt

CAIRO: Students at Alexandria university slammed their administration after CCTV cameras were installed in toilets, local reports said on Monday.The students reacted in disbelief, saying it is an “improper action,” a report by E gypt Independent has said.The university announced that it had installed surveillance cameras to monitor students and “prevent robbery.”The faculty released a statement to clarify that the surveillance cameras are installed inside and outside the bathrooms to discover prevent robbery, of which there had been an increase of recently.However, a spokesman for the university told a night talk show that the cameras installed were not connected to electricity.