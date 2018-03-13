  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Tehran recovers black box from Turkish plane crash killing 11

Middle-East

Tehran recovers black box from Turkish plane crash killing 11

The Associated Press |
Rescue workers carry the body of a passenger of a Turkish private jet that crashed in the Zagros Mountains outside of the city of Shahr-e Kord, Iran, on Monday. (AP)

Related Articles

TEHRAN: Investigators on Monday found the “black box” from a Turkish private jet that crashed in an Iranian mountain range on its way from the UAE to Istanbul, killing all 11 people on board that included a Turkish bride-to-be and her bachelorette party.
Authorities recovered all the dead from the crash site in the Zagros Mountains outside of the city of Shahr-e Kord, some 370 km south of Iran’s capital, Tehran, according to a report by the state-run IRNA news agency.
Officials have so far identified eight bodies, including that of Mina Basaran, the 28-year-old daughter of the chairman of Turkey’s Basaran Investment Holding, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported Monday.
Heavy rains and wind in the mountain range since the crash Sunday made it impossible for helicopters to land in the area, though officials hoped to bring the bodies down from the mountain later in the day, IRNA said.
Families of the victims arrived Monday in Shahr-e Kord, accompanied by Turkish diplomats, IRNA reported.
The flight took off Sunday from Sharjah International Airport in the UAE, home to the low-cost carrier Air Arabia. A little over an hour into the flight, the aircraft rapidly gained altitude and then dropped drastically within minutes, according to FlightRadar24, a flight-tracking website.
It remains unclear what caused the crash, though a witness told state television the Bombardier CL604 was on fire before it hit the mountain.
Finding the aircraft’s “black box” will help investigators trying to piece together what happened. That equipment, typically painted in a bright color to allow searchers to easily find it, records cockpit conversations and radio transmissions, as well as other data from a flight.
Sharjah civil aviation authorities said in a statement late Sunday night that the plane’s eight passengers were six Turks and two Spaniards. Three others were the flight crew.
“The plane did not apply for maintenance procedures while on the ground of the airport,” their statement said.
Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper and other media reports said the plane’s three crew members — two pilots and one flight attendant — were all women as well.

Related Articles

Tags: Iran Turkey black box UAE

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Macron: France will strike Syria chemical arms sites if used to kill

PARIS: France is prepared to launch targeted strikes against any site in Syria used to deploy...

Experts in Kuwait investigate ‘Pharaoh-era’ antique smuggled in a sofa

CAIRO: Archaeology experts in Kuwait are “almost certain” that a stone coffin lid found smuggled...

Macron: France will strike Syria chemical arms sites if used to kill
Experts in Kuwait investigate ‘Pharaoh-era’ antique smuggled in a sofa
Jerusalem’s Palestinians caught in labyrinth of bureaucracy
Chad, a counterterror ally, still smarting over travel ban
Tehran recovers black box from Turkish plane crash killing 11
4 ‘terrorists’ killed in attack on Iran checkpoint near Pakistan border
Latest News
US northeast braces for third powerful storm in two weeks
136 views
Skulls show women moved across medieval Europe, not just men
70 views
Macron: France will strike Syria chemical arms sites if used to kill
158 views
Experts in Kuwait investigate ‘Pharaoh-era’ antique smuggled in a sofa
138 views
Jerusalem’s Palestinians caught in labyrinth of bureaucracy
107 views
Chad, a counterterror ally, still smarting over travel ban
52 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR