French court tells couple they can’t call girl “Liam”

The court stepped in and told the parents the name “would be likely to create a risk of gender confusion,” the report explained, adding it would be “therefore contrary to the interest of the child and could harm her in her social relations.”
Now the prosecution has asked the court to rule that the parents be banned from choosing the name “Liam” for their little girl.
If they fail, then the prosecution has requested the court judge name the child instead.
Apparently, the registrar mother had already been challenged by the registrar over her name choice, the day after the child’s birth, when the registrar suggested a more feminine name was picked.
French parents were required to choose a name from a formally agreed list up until 1993, but this was abolished by President François Mitterrand.
But courts still retain the right to ban names if it is deemed to be in the child’s interest.
