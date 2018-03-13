  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • French court tells couple they can’t call girl “Liam”

Offbeat

French court tells couple they can’t call girl “Liam”

ARAB NEWS |
What’s in a name? Quite a lot according to French courts (Shutterstock)

Related Articles

DUBAI: A French court has told a couple they cannot name their little girl “Liam” because it is too masculine, website The Local reported.
The court stepped in and told the parents the name “would be likely to create a risk of gender confusion,” the report explained, adding it would be “therefore contrary to the interest of the child and could harm her in her social relations.”

Now the prosecution has asked the court to rule that the parents be banned from choosing the name “Liam” for their little girl.

If they fail, then the prosecution has requested the court judge name the child instead.

Apparently, the registrar mother had already been challenged by the registrar over her name choice, the day after the child’s birth, when the registrar suggested a more feminine name was picked.

French parents were required to choose a name from a formally agreed list up until 1993, but this was abolished by President François Mitterrand.
But courts still retain the right to ban names if it is deemed to be in the child’s interest.

Related Articles

Tags: Offbeat baby Law France

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

French court tells couple they can’t call girl “Liam”

DUBAI: A French court has told a couple they cannot name their little girl “Liam” because it is too...

Scores of parents jailed in India for allowing underage children to drive

DUBAI: Police have jailed 69 parents in India’s Hyderabad amid claims they allowed their underage...

French court tells couple they can’t call girl “Liam”
Scores of parents jailed in India for allowing underage children to drive
London mosques get listed status celebrating Muslim heritage
VIDEO: The moment a US marshal shoots a defendant dead in a courtroom drama
‘Tomb Raider’ reboot tests Oscar-winner Vikander’s star power
VIDEO: Moment leopard injures 3 as rescuers try to catch it in India
Latest News
Minister says ‘Egyptian Facebook’ is underway, users already looking for a name
4 views
Southeast Asian ride-hailing app Grab expands into lending
145 views
Yemeni Interior Minister: We will give all support to the new UN envoy to achieve his mission
127 views
French court tells couple they can’t call girl “Liam”
249 views
Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market
152 views
Scores of parents jailed in India for allowing underage children to drive
223 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR