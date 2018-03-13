  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • The Times of India: India, Pakistan in diplomatic spat after ISI raids Indian complex

Press Review

The Times of India: India, Pakistan in diplomatic spat after ISI raids Indian complex

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
(Shutterstock)
March 12: The Times of India report by Sachin Parashari states that India and Pakistan are in the middle of a major diplomatic spat with both sides accusing each other of harassing, even intimidating, diplomats. While Pakistan has now issued a demarche to India saying it was becoming difficult for its diplomats to function in Delhi, sources here said the present round of hostility was initiated by an ISI raid on a residential complex under construction for Indian diplomats in Islamabad.
Read More I

Comments

MORE FROM Press Review

Pakistan stands up new fighter squadron

Mar 08: The Diplomat report by Franz-Stefan Gady states that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) stood up...

The Times of India: India, Pakistan in diplomatic spat after ISI raids Indian complex
The Indian Express: India-Pakistan low: Diplomats and families facing 'intimidation'
Hindustan Times: India, Pakistan trade charges on harassment of diplomats, their families
India Today: Pakistan lodges protest over harassment of its diplomats in India
Dawn: Illegal trade in wildlife rife across Pakistan, says study
The Nation: NA takes up 'discrimination against Pashtuns' issue today
Latest News
Minister says ‘Egyptian Facebook’ is underway, users already looking for a name
4 views
Southeast Asian ride-hailing app Grab expands into lending
145 views
Yemeni Interior Minister: We will give all support to the new UN envoy to achieve his mission
127 views
French court tells couple they can’t call girl “Liam”
249 views
Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market
152 views
Scores of parents jailed in India for allowing underage children to drive
223 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR