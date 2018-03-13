Reports: Close associate of Boris Berezovsky found dead in Britain

LONDON: Russian exile Nikolai Glushkov, a close associate and friend of late oligarch Boris Berezovsky, has been found dead in his London home, according to the Guardian newspaper.The 68-year-old was found by his family and friends, the newspaper said and added that the cause of death is currently unknown.One of his friends, the newspaper editor Damian Kudryavtsev, posted the news on his Facebook page.Glushkov worked for the state airline Aeroflot and Berezovsky’s LogoVAZ car company in the 1990s and in 1999, as Berezovsky fell out with Putin and fled to the UK, Glushkov was charged with money laundering and fraud. He spent five years in jail and was freed in 2004.More to follow.