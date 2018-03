The News report by Sohail Khan states that the Supreme Court on Monday turned down the replies filed by a TV anchor and PML-N’s Nehal Hashmi, mentioning that they will not be pardoned. The apex court appointed an amicus curie in a suo moto case regarding anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood’s programme wherein he made some claims about the convicted rapist and murderer of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur.