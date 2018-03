The Express Tribune report by Sardar Sikander states that in the Senate elections for chairman and deputy chairman on Monday, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) suffered a major setback at the hands of the opposition parties. A total of 52 senators, including 51 who won Senate seats in March 3 elections and PML-N’s Dr Asad Ashraf, who won on March 1 to replace Nehal Hashmi, took oath before the election of Senate chief and deputy.