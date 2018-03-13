  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 min 54 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Gharafa hold on for a draw against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli in AFC Champions League

Sports

Al-Gharafa hold on for a draw against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli in AFC Champions League

ARAB NEWS / AFC |
Al-Ahli's Saleh al-Amri (R) fights for the ball with Al-Gharafa's Khaled al-Zereq during the AFC Champions League match between Saudi's Al-Ahli FC and Qatar's Al-Gharafa at the King Abdullah sports city in Jeddah. (AFP)

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Al-Ahli extended their unbeaten run in the 2018 AFC Champions League to four games after a 1-1 home draw against Qatar’s Al-Gharafa in Group A on Tuesday.
The Qataris came very close to stunning their Saudi Arabian hosts in the sixth minute when Abdelaziz Hatem rattled the right post after a cross from Wesley Sneijder.
Al-Ahli improved as the game went on, with Saleh Al-Amri taking advantage of a misplaced pass to break through on goal but failed to take his chance. At the other end of the pitch, Moayed Hassan tested the goalkeeper from distance but Yasser Al Mosailem was well positioned to save.
Al-Gharafa almost opened the scoring in 19th minute when Mehdi Taremi found himself in front of an empty net after onrushing goalkeeper Al Mosailem failed to clear a ball from Assim Madibo but the Islamic Republic of Iran international somehow missed the target.
Goalless at the break, the Qataris finally took the lead through Taremi who converted a cross from Hassan in the 56th minute.
Al-Gharafa’s joy didn’t last for long as Al-Ahli responded just two minutes later when Saeed Al-Muwallad crossed for Moamen Zakaria, who headed home at the far post.
The Saudis almost had a smash-and-grab winner when Ioannis Fetfatzidis cut inside from the right flank and shot, but it came off the far post. Zakaria found the rebound but failed to net the second goal as his attempt sailed above the crossbar 15 minutes before the final whistle.
The result keeps Al Ahli top of Group A with eight points ahead of their game against Tractorsazi Tabriz while Al-Gharafa are on five points, level with Al-Jazira who they host next.

Related Articles

Tags: football soccer AFC Champions League Al-Ahli Al-Gharafa Saudi Arabia Qatar

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Dzeko strikes to take Roma into Champions League last eight

ROME: Roma reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 10 years as Edin Dzeko...

Sevilla ousts Man United from Champions League with 2-1 win

MANCHESTER, England: Frustrated and feeling increasingly uneasy, Manchester United fans unleashed a...

Dzeko strikes to take Roma into Champions League last eight
Sevilla ousts Man United from Champions League with 2-1 win
Al-Hilal’s latest Champions League defeat lays bare problems at Riyadh giants
Al-Gharafa hold on for a draw against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli in AFC Champions League
Out-of-form Chelsea have what it takes to beat Barcelona
After Australia victory, South Africa need to prove they can win without Kagiso Rabada
Latest News
France to take legal action against Google, Apple for ‘abusive’ practices
45 views
UN Palestinian agency in urgent search for cash at global gathering
89 views
Update
Philippines’ Duterte to issue notice of withdrawal from International Criminal Court
785 views
Mother of Saudi Arabian prince dies: Royal Court
1534 views
Sri Lanka to lift Facebook, WhatsApp ban
57 views
Papua New Guinea quake death toll rises to 125
50 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR