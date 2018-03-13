  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 23 min 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • New center for Iranian studies launched in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

New center for Iranian studies launched in Saudi Arabia

Arab News |
Dr. Mohammad Alsulami announces the launch of Rasanah: International Institute for Iranian Studies.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: The Arabian Gulf Center for Iranian Studies has launched an institute to conduct in-depth research and monitor the global media, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.
The new center Rasanah: International Institute for Iranian Studies will hold several intensive and intermediate courses approved by the General Organization for Technical Education and Vocational Training and the Ministry of Education, observed by strategic and linguistic experts from inside and outside Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Mohammad Alsulami, who previously initiated the Arabian Gulf Center for Iranian Studies, is the driving force behind this new initiative.
In addition to the continuation of previous research partnerships conducted by the Arabian Gulf Center for Iranian Studies with different research institutions, the International Institute for Iranian Studies aspires to expand partnerships with government and private institutions interested in the Iranian affairs.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia Iran ballistic missile program Houthis Houthis target Makkah Arabian Gulf Center for Iranian Studies

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Mother of Saudi Arabian prince dies: Royal Court

DUBAI: The mother of Saudi Arabia’s Prince Saud bin Salman bin Mohammed Al Saud has died, state...

Saudi government has approved its national nuclear policy

The Saudi government has approved its national nuclear program policy as tabled by Khalid Al-Falih...

Mother of Saudi Arabian prince dies: Royal Court
Saudi government has approved its national nuclear policy
Saudi ministry launches app to report privacy violations
Saudi Cabinet backs unified Arab approach to security
Major plot twist for students at Saudi Arabia’s first cinema school
New center for Iranian studies launched in Saudi Arabia
Latest News
France to take legal action against Google, Apple for ‘abusive’ practices
39 views
UN Palestinian agency in urgent search for cash at global gathering
83 views
Update
Philippines’ Duterte to issue notice of withdrawal from International Criminal Court
758 views
Mother of Saudi Arabian prince dies: Royal Court
1436 views
Sri Lanka to lift Facebook, WhatsApp ban
51 views
Papua New Guinea quake death toll rises to 125
45 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR