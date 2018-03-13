New center for Iranian studies launched in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The Arabian Gulf Center for Iranian Studies has launched an institute to conduct in-depth research and monitor the global media, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.The new center Rasanah: International Institute for Iranian Studies will hold several intensive and intermediate courses approved by the General Organization for Technical Education and Vocational Training and the Ministry of Education, observed by strategic and linguistic experts from inside and outside Saudi Arabia.Dr. Mohammad Alsulami, who previously initiated the Arabian Gulf Center for Iranian Studies, is the driving force behind this new initiative.In addition to the continuation of previous research partnerships conducted by the Arabian Gulf Center for Iranian Studies with different research institutions, the International Institute for Iranian Studies aspires to expand partnerships with government and private institutions interested in the Iranian affairs.