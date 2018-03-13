Saudi Cabinet backs unified Arab approach to security

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet has welcomed the recommendations of the 35th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in Algeria and its reiteration of the importance of a unified approach to confronting security threats.It also stressed eliminating the causes of security threats and addressing their effects, especially the challenges associated with intellectual security and combating extremism through social media and websites.Chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace on Tuesday, the Cabinet reviewed the 149th session of the Council of the Arab League at the level of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo, commending the decisions of the session on various issues and events in the Arab arena.The Cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the continuing fighting, random bombarding and human rights violations in Eastern Ghouta.It also condemned the displacement of civilians and deterioration of the humanitarian situation, expressing the Kingdom’s regret over the failure to implement Security Council Resolution No. 2401, which called on all parties to observe a cease-fire for 30 days, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the needy, stressing that the solution to the Syrian crisis should be political in accordance with the principles of the Geneva Declaration 1 and the Security Council resolution No. 2254.The Cabinet was briefed on the outcomes of talks held by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visits to Egypt and the UK.The Cabinet affirmed that the discussions by the crown prince and the delegation on bilateral cooperation and the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding, embodied the deep relations between Saudi Arabia and the two countries. It would contribute to strengthening relations and enhance security and stability both regionally and internationally.The Cabinet commended the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the visit to Egypt and the talks that dealt with cooperation between the countries in the political, security, military, cultural, educational, commercial, investment and tourism fields.The Cabinet commended the launch of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council as a mechanism for dialogue to enhance the bilateral relationship, including on the economy, defense, security, humanitarian aid, and regional and international issues.