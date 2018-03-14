  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Mother of Saudi Arabian prince dies: Royal Court

ARAB NEWS |
Funeral prayers will be performed on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: The mother of Saudi Arabia’s Prince Saud bin Salman bin Mohammed Al Saud has died, state news agency SPA reported, citing the Royal Court.
Funeral prayers will be performed on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh following the regular Asr prayer, the statement added.
Prince Saud Bin Salman is said to rank seventh of Saudi king’s sons.
