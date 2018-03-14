Zee News: India vs Pakistan in escalating row over hounding diplomats

Zee News states that diplomatic tensions escalated last month when ISI agents reportedly barged into an under-construction residential complex meant to house Indian diplomats in Islamabad. They then cut off electricity and water supply in the complex which is opposite the Indian High Commission. While these have still not been restored, construction at the complex itself has faced numerous hurdles due to delayed clearances. While the matter has been escalated to highest levels in Islamabad, and despite assurances given, it is learnt that work remains arduously slow.