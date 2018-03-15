Lionel Messi hits 100th Champions League goal as Barcelona make last eight

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi scored his 100th Champions League goal as Barcelona defeated Chelsea 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament, 4-1 on aggregate.Messi, back in the side after attending the birth of his third child in Argentina at the weekend, reached the landmark with his second goal of the night after 62 minutes at Camp Nou.He had already put Barcelona ahead after just three minutes, beating Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at his near post with Ousmane Dembele adding the second on 20 minutes after being set up by Messi.Barcelona join Real Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus, Roma and Bayern Munich in Friday’s quarterfinal draw.