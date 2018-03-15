The News: ECP to seek FIA support for exposing horse-trading

The News report by Mumtaz Alvi states that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan observed on Wednesday that it was unfortunate that those who sold their votes and who bought them were both members of the assemblies. He asserted that selling and buying of votes was a crime. The CEC made the remarks, as a five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard suo motu notice of reports of horse-trading in the March 3 Senate elections.