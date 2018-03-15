The Express Tribune: Punjab Assembly passes Sikh family law

The Express Tribune report by Rana Yasif states that the Punjab Assembly created history on Wednesday as it passed a law exclusively regulating the marriages of the Sikh community. The Punjab Sikhs Anand Karaj Marriages Act, 2017 was first moved in the provincial assembly by Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on October 24, 2017. After garnering support from Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other ministers, including Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Parliamentary Secretary and Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sindhu, the bill was presented before the assembly on Wednesday.