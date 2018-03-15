  • Search form

Breaking News
  • The Express Tribune: Punjab Assembly passes Sikh family law

Press Review

The Express Tribune: Punjab Assembly passes Sikh family law

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
About 25,000 Sikhs live in Pakistan with the majority in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (Photo courtesy: ISPR)
March 14: The Express Tribune report by Rana Yasif states that the Punjab Assembly created history on Wednesday as it passed a law exclusively regulating the marriages of the Sikh community. The Punjab Sikhs Anand Karaj Marriages Act, 2017 was first moved in the provincial assembly by Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on October 24, 2017. After garnering support from Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other ministers, including Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Parliamentary Secretary and Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sindhu, the bill was presented before the assembly on Wednesday.
