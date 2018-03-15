  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 51 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Fusion artwork steals the show at Riyadh book fair

Saudi Arabia

Fusion artwork steals the show at Riyadh book fair

RASHID HASSAN |
Saudi calligrapher Shaker Kashgari & Emirati artist Ashwaq Abdulla giving the final touches to their artwork at Riyadh International Book Fair.Saudi calligrapher Shaker Kashgari & Emirati artist Ashwaq Abdulla giving the final touch to their artwork at Riyadh International Book Fair. (AN photo by Iqbal Hossain)
Minister of Culture and Information Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad & UAE Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi and guests taking the round of exhibition with the artwork in the background. (AN photo by Iqbal Hossain)
Artists Shaker Kashgari & Ashwaq Abdulla receiving appreciation from Minister of Culture and Information Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad & UAE Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi for their artwork. (AN photo by Iqbal Hossain)
3 photos

Related Articles

RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair is the capital’s most eagerly anticipated literary event — but it is an artwork by a Saudi calligrapher and an Emirati artist that has become the major talking point among visitors to the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The book fair brought together prominent Saudi calligrapher Shaker Kashgari and celebrated Emirati artist Ashwaq Abdulla who collaborated on an acrylic painting of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The UAE is the book fair’s ‘guest of honor’ country this year, and the artwork symbolizes the enduring relationship between the two countries.

“I handled the calligraphy, and Abdulla handled the portrayal by drawing the two crown princes with acrylic paint,” Kashgari told Arab News.

The book fair was opened by Minister of Culture and Information Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad on Wednesday and will run for 10 days.

“We were approached by the Ministry of Culture for this collaboration,” Kashgari said. “I have taken part in exhibitions in the UAE — the last one was an art and design exhibition in Sharjah, where I represented the Kingdom. With the two countries coming together for the book fair, we were approached to do the joint artwork, highlighting deep-rooted relations between the two countries.”

Abdulla said: “This is the first time we have worked together. We are happy to work in collaboration — it is a sign of the close relationship between the Kingdom and the UAE.

“It is an international book fair with a huge turn-up of people from different nationalities, so we decided to do this artwork to show how close relations are in art and culture, and people to people,” she said.

Abdulla said the artwork sent a message to youth to “chase your dream of doing good in life.”

The Emirati artist said all artists needed to share ideas. “Kashgari is a calligrapher and I am passionate about paintings. Our collaboration is a good learning experience for both of us.”

Kashgari, who is also a designer and graffiti artist, has worked with T-shirts and mobile stickers and is now focusing on posters and artworks in Arabic calligraphy.

The art form is a common sight throughout the Middle East on street graffiti and billboards.

Abdulla, who works mainly with abstract paintings and collage, was recognized for her artistic talent at the age of 7, when she won a local art competition. Her work now combines charcoal, pastels, oils and recycled materials.

Multi­media and art therapy are among her latest interests.

Abdulla said her dream is to have a big solo gallery or a space at Saadiyat, the UAE’s cultural center.

Related Articles

Tags: Riyadh International Book Fair Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center Shaker Kashgari Ashwaq Abdulla Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Fusion artwork steals the show at Riyadh book fair

RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair is the capital’s most eagerly anticipated literary event...

Saudi crown prince says KSA will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does: CBS TV

Update

WASHINGTON: Likening Iran’s leader to Adolf Hitler, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince warned in a US...

Fusion artwork steals the show at Riyadh book fair
Saudi crown prince says KSA will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does: CBS TV
Saudi Arabian designers show off innovative fashion lines at pop-up show for startups
Riyadh book fair ‘a bridge to promote Arab culture,’ minister says
You & the Law: A breakthrough for mothers, and good news for families in Saudi Arabia
Saudi woman minister tells UN of female jobs bonanza in Kingdom
Latest News
Cat’s incredible! Besiktas charged after bizarre Champions League hold-up
Special
Jamie Carragher and Eddie Jones cases highlight issues for sports stars on social media
2 views
Anger in Egypt as teenage girl dies three weeks after attack in Nottingham
3 views
US moves to slash nicotine in cigarettes
2 views
Lebanese novelist, feminist Emily Nasrallah dies at 87
18 views
Model Jessica Kahawaty urges Australians to help end child violence
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR