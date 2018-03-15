  • Search form

Juan Antonio Pizzi names Saudi Arabia's training squad for Ukraine, Belgium friendlies

ARAB NEWS |
Juan Antonio Pizzi has named Saudi Arabia's provisional training squad that will head to Marbella in Spain. (SPA)

LONDON: Juan Antonio Pizzi has named a provisional training squad that will head to Marbella in Spain ahead of Saudi Arabia’s friendlies with Ukraine and Belgium later this month.
The camp forms part of the second stage of the Green Falcon’s preparatory program for the World Cup in Russia in June.
The Saudi Arabian national team is set to play two friendly matches against Ukraine on March 23 in Marbella, and then will face Belgium on the 27th.
Al-Hilal’s Nawaf Al-Abed has been called to join the squad’s training camp, where he will be monitored by the team’s medical staff to check the progress of his return to fitness.

The squad includes:
GOALKEEPERS: Waleed Abdullah, Yasser Al-Mosailem, Mohammed Al-Owais, Fawaz Al-Qarni
DEFENDERS: Yasser Shahrani, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Hawsawi, Motaz Hawsawi, Mohammed Jahfali, Hassan Maaz, Mansour Al-Harbi
MIDFIELDERS: Abdullah Khaybari, Malik Khaybari, Ibrahim Ghaleb, Abdullah Otayf, Abdel Fattah Asiri, Housain Al-Mogahwi, Mohammed Kanno, Salman Al-Moasher, Yahya Al-Shehri, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Al-Kwikbi, Ahmed Al-Fiqi
STRIKERS: Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, Muhannad Assiri

