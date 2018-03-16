  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 min 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Mattis: Don’t restrict US support to Saudi-led forces in Yemen

Saudi Arabia

Mattis: Don’t restrict US support to Saudi-led forces in Yemen

Reuters |
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.. (AFP)

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis defended US military support to Saudi Arabian-led coalition forces in Yemen on Thursday as he explained a personal appeal to lawmakers who are considering whether to end Washington’s involvement in the devastating conflict.
The Trump administration has been warning Saudi Arabia since last year that concern in Congress over the humanitarian situation in Yemen, including civil casualties in the war, could constrain US assistance.
Since it began in 2015, the conflict has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced more than 2 million and driven Yemen – already the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula – to the verge of widespread famine.
Mattis said the US assistance, which includes limited intelligence support and refueling of coalition jets, was ultimately aimed at bringing the war toward a negotiated, UN-brokered resolution.
“We need to get this to a negotiated settlement, and we believe our policy right now is correct for doing this,” Mattis told reporters, as he flew back to Washington from the Middle East.
A bipartisan group of senators, Republican Mike Lee, independent Bernie Sanders and Democrat Chris Murphy, are attempting to take advantage of a provision in the 1973 war powers act that allows any senator to introduce a resolution on whether to withdraw US armed forces from a conflict not authorized by Congress.
Their resolution would force Trump “to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities in or affecting the Republic of Yemen,” except operations against Al-Qaeda or associated forces. Those are authorized under a 2001 congressional authorization.
Their action is the latest salvo in an ongoing battle between the US Congress and the White House over control of military conflicts.
In a March 14 letter to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, and copied to other lawmakers, Mattis described the US assistance as “non-combat support” focused on helping reduce the risk of civilian casualties.
“New restrictions on this limited US military support could increase civilian casualties, jeopardize cooperation with our partners on counter-terrorism and reduce our influence with the Saudis — all of which would further exacerbate the situation and humanitarian crisis,” Mattis wrote.
Mattis also warned that a withdrawal would embolden the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, who have fired missiles at Saudi Arabia and targeted commercial and military vessels off Yemen’s coast.
Lawmakers have argued for years that Congress has ceded too much authority over the military to the White House. Under the Constitution, Congress – not the president – has the authority to declare war.
But divisions over how much control they should exert over the president have stymied efforts to pass new war authorizations.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia Yemen Jim Mattis

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Mattis: Don’t restrict US support to Saudi-led forces in Yemen

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis defended US military support to Saudi Arabian-led...

Saudi Arabia signs agreement to deposit $2bn in Yemen central bank

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on Thursday to deposit $2 billion into account of Yemen’s...

Mattis: Don’t restrict US support to Saudi-led forces in Yemen
Saudi Arabia signs agreement to deposit $2bn in Yemen central bank
UK shares Saudi vision of reform, says envoy
Artists see bright future for Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector
UN demands aid access to Yemen’s ports, Security Council condemns Houthi missile strikes on KSA
Fusion artwork steals the show at Riyadh book fair
Latest News
Kuroda wins second term at Bank of Japan
17 views
Telugu Desam Party quits Modi’s coalition government in blow ahead of India election
75 views
PHOTOS: Blue bus of Kabul brings joys of reading to Afghan children
41 views
Thousands flee Ghouta after month-long Syrian bombardment
70 views
Rejecting protectionism, ASEAN and Australia commit to free trade
111 views
Seoul gears up for inter-Korean summit, Pyongyang tests nuclear reactor
128 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR