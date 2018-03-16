  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Brazil’s Filipe Luis could miss World Cup after leg fracture

Sports

Brazil’s Filipe Luis could miss World Cup after leg fracture

AP |
Lokomotiv Moscow's Russian midfielder Vladislav Ignatyev (L) vies with Atletico Madrid's Brazilian defender Filipe Luis during the Europa League Round of 16 first leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Lokomotiv Moscow at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on March 8, 2018. (AFP)

Related Articles

MADRID: Brazilian left back Filipe Luis has a leg fracture that could stop him going to the World Cup in Russia.
Atletico Madrid said Friday that Luis sustained the injury to his left leg in the second half of the Spanish team’s 5-1 rout of Lokomotiv Moscow in the Europa League round-of-16 match on Thursday.
The club did not say how long Luis will be sidelined. Similar injuries have required at least six weeks of recovery time and longer if surgery is required.
The 32-year-old Luis was called up by Brazil coach Tite for friendlies against Russia in Moscow on March 23 and against Germany in Berlin on March 27. Brazil’s first game at the World Cup is against Switzerland on June 17.
Luis was injured while trying to prevent Lokomotiv forward Eder taking a shot from inside the area in the 60th minute. He successfully cleared the ball but his leg was hit from behind.
Luis left the field on a stretcher and tests Friday in Madrid confirmed the fracture in his lower leg.
Atletico advanced 8-1 on aggregate after the victory in Russia.

Related Articles

Tags: Brazil football 2018 FIFA World Cup

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Brazil’s Filipe Luis could miss World Cup after leg fracture

MADRID: Brazilian left back Filipe Luis has a leg fracture that could stop him going to the World...

Welbeck double helps Arsenal past Milan, Dortmund dumped out

PARIS: Danny Welbeck’s controversial penalty and a Gianluigi Donnarumma howler helped Arsenal beat...

Brazil’s Filipe Luis could miss World Cup after leg fracture
Welbeck double helps Arsenal past Milan, Dortmund dumped out
Cat’s incredible! Besiktas charged after bizarre Champions League hold-up
Jamie Carragher and Eddie Jones cases highlight issues for sports stars on social media
One game stands between Bengaluru FC and fairytale ISL title
Afghanistan stun West Indies to keep World Cup hopes alive
Latest News
Brazil’s Filipe Luis could miss World Cup after leg fracture
5 views
Greek court rejects Turkey’s request for extradition of eight soldiers
2 views
Rihanna urges fans to delete Snapchat after domestic violence ad
48 views
I do: Queen Elizabeth II gives formal consent to Prince Harry, Markle wedding
55 views
‘Superman’ retires: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing to step down
79 views
Afghan official: Body of abducted UN driver found in Kabul
230 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR