Court orders govt to explain ban on JuD, FIF

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the federal government to state by March 29 its reasons for banning Hafiz Saeed’s organization Jamat -ud-Dawa (JuD) and its charity wing, the Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF).

The Interior Ministry on Feb. 10 issued a notification under the Anti-Terrorism Ordinance of 2018 to seize the organizations’ assets and freeze any bank accounts associated with them.

In his petition to the court, Saeed said his charity has no links to any militant group, and stopping an individual or organization from carrying out philanthropic work is unconstitutional.

The petition added that the government ban on the two organizations is due to immense international pressure, especially from India, which Saeed said is tantamount to compromising Pakistani sovereignty.

His counsel, A. K. Waheed Dogar, said the ban was subsequent to the UN Security Council’s decision to proscribe the organizations.

Dogar argued in court that in case of a conflict between the laws of the land and any provision of the UN Security Council Act 1948, the law of the land should prevail.

Saeed has asked the court to lift the ban and direct the federal government to release all frozen funds.