World

Hillary Clinton treated for minor injury at Indian hospital

AP
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan, India. (AP)

NEW DELHI: Hillary Clinton was treated briefly at a hospital in western India after suffering a minor injury at her hotel, the head of the hospital said Friday.
Clinton, who has been visiting some of India’s historic sites in recent days, arrived at the hospital early Wednesday and “was here for about 15-20 minutes,” said Suresh Goyal, the CEO of Goyal Hospital in the city of Jodhpur.
He declined to say what she was treated for. An employee of Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said Clinton had stayed there and had sprained her wrist. He said, however, that she was not injured at that hotel.
On Thursday, she wore a scarf over her right arm and hand as she toured monuments in the city of Jaipur.
A widely shared video shot earlier this week showed her tripping on the steps of a palace in central India, requiring the aid of two men before kicking off her shoes.
In a weekend speech in New Delhi, Clinton, the 2016 US Democratic presidential candidate, said President Donald Trump has “quite an affinity for dictators” and that he “really likes their authoritarian posturing and behavior.”

