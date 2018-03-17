  • Search form

World

Brazil’s ex-president says he’s ‘ready’ for jail in new book

AP |
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a copy of his book during the book launch event in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 16, 2018. (Reuters)

SAO PAULO: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva launched a book Friday in which he says he is “ready” to go to jail and serve a 12-year and one-month sentence on a corruption charge conviction.
The book, “Truth Will Triumph: The People Know Why I am Being Condemned,” was introduced in Sao Paulo at the Chemical Workers Union before a crowd of hundreds of cheering supporters.
The 212-page book is a collection of articles and a February interview with two journalists, an international-relations professor and the book’s publisher.
Da Silva’s conviction was upheld in January, and another court has denied his request for an injunction that would prevent him from being imprisoned as he appeals the ruling to the Superior Federal Tribunal.
That means it is possible that da Silva could soon begin serving his sentence, even though he is the front-runner for the Oct. 7 presidential election. He previously served two terms as Brazil’s president, in 2003-2011.
At the book launching, da Silva said the charges against him are unfounded and called them part of a plan to prevent him from running for the presidency again.
“If I am arrested I will be transformed into this country’s first political prisoner in the 21st century,” da Silva said.

