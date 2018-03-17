  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Car bomb rocks Kabul, multiple casualties: official

World

Update

Car bomb rocks Kabul, multiple casualties: official

REUTERS |
An explosion in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least three people and wounded two in an apparent attack on a foreign contractor company. (AFP)

Related Articles

KABUL: An explosion in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least three people and wounded two in an apparent attack on a foreign contractor company, officials said.
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said all those killed and wounded in the explosion were civilians with no casualties among the contractors.
Police officials said the exact cause of the explosion was being investigated and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.
While the latest blast was relatively minor compared with others that have killed scores of people recently, the constant stream of attacks in Kabul has undermined confidence in the Western-backed government of President Ashraf Ghani.
Earlier this week, General John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, said security in Kabul would be "the main effort" for international powers helping Afghan defence and security forces.

Related Articles

Tags: Kabul Afghanistan

Comments

MORE FROM World

Car bomb rocks Kabul, multiple casualties: official

Update

KABUL: An explosion in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least three people and...

Brazil’s ex-president says he’s ‘ready’ for jail in new book

SAO PAULO: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva launched a book Friday in which he...

Car bomb rocks Kabul, multiple casualties: official
Brazil’s ex-president says he’s ‘ready’ for jail in new book
Russia, ever more isolated, set to re-elect Putin
Xi reappointed as China’s president with no term limits
Trump lawyer seeks $20 million damages from Stormy Daniels
US Attorney General Sessions fires former FBI no. 2 McCabe
Latest News
VIDEO: Skiers thrown from out-of-control ski lift ‘like a scene from a movie’
39 views
Update
Car bomb rocks Kabul, multiple casualties: official
191 views
Oscars chief being investigated for sexual harassment
151 views
Brazil’s ex-president says he’s ‘ready’ for jail in new book
180 views
Valtteri Bottas ready to challenge teammate Lewis Hamilton for F1 title
187 views
Russia, ever more isolated, set to re-elect Putin
268 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR