VIDEO: Skiers thrown from out-of-control ski lift ‘like a scene from a movie’

DUBAI: Shocking video footage shows the moment at least eight skiers were injured as a ski lift in one of Georgia’s mountain resorts went out of control.Reports suggest an emergency stop procedure had been performed when the chairs started sliding back, quickly building up speed.At the bottom of the slope at the Gudauri resort, found on the plateau of The Greater Caucasus Mountain Range, people can initially be seen being thrown off the chairs.Then people can be heard shouting to those in the chairs to jump off before the reaching the bottom, where the tangled wreckage of some of the chairs has started to build up.In one incident a woman was said to be too frightened to jump from the chair before reaching the bottom where the wheel which drives the lift was now spinning out of control and she was hurled through the air.Emergency services were sent to the incident, but despite the horrific scenes it is not thought that anyone was seriously hurt.