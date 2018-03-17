Survivors of US high school shooting take message abroad to Dubai

  • Search form

World

AP |
Students across the country planned to participate in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Student survivors of Florida’s high school shooting are taking their message calling for greater gun safety measures abroad for the first time, sharing with educational professionals from around the world their frightening experience.
Survivors Suzanna Barna, Kevin Trejos and Lewis Mizen spoke in Dubai on Saturday ahead of the annual $1 million Global Teacher Prize.
“It was scary. There was people crying,” Trejos said.
The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, set off a wave of student-led action. Tens of thousands of students across the US walked out of their classrooms Wednesday to demand action on gun violence and school safety.
The Feb. 14 attack, carried out by a former student wielding an assault-style rifle, killed 17 people, 14 of them students.

