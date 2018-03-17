  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Russia to expel 23 British diplomats: Foreign ministry

World

Update

Russia to expel 23 British diplomats: Foreign ministry

AGENCIES |
British Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow leaves the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, March 14, 2018. (Reuters)

Related Articles

MOSCOW: Russia announced Saturday it will expel 23 British diplomats and halt the activities of the British Council in response to London's "provocative" measures over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter.
"Twenty three diplomatic staff at the British embassy in Moscow are declared persona non grata and to be expelled within a week," the foreign ministry said in a statement after summoning the British ambassador Laurie Bristow.
It said the move was a response to Britain's "provocative actions" and "baseless accusations over the incident in Salisbury on March 4," referring to the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal with a nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, which Britain has blamed on Russia.
Russia also said it was halting the activities of the British Council, Britain's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, across the country.
"Due to the unregulated status of the British Council in Russia, its activity is halted," the foreign ministry said.
And the ministry had also warned Britain that "if further unfriendly actions are taken towards Russia, the Russian side retains the right to take other answering measures."

Related Articles

Tags: Russia British United Kingdom Vladimir Putin

Comments

MORE FROM World

Engineer warned of cracking in US bridge before deadly collapse

MIAMI: The chief engineer of a Florida bridge project warned authorities of cracking in the...

Russia to expel 23 British diplomats: Foreign ministry

Update

MOSCOW: Russia announced Saturday it will expel 23 British diplomats and halt the activities of the...

Engineer warned of cracking in US bridge before deadly collapse
Russia to expel 23 British diplomats: Foreign ministry
Survivors of US high school shooting take message abroad to Dubai
Car bomb rocks Kabul, multiple casualties: official
Brazil’s ex-president says he’s ‘ready’ for jail in new book
Russia, ever more isolated, set to re-elect Putin
Latest News
Syrian monitor says strikes on Ghouta rebel town kill 30
60 views
Engineer warned of cracking in US bridge before deadly collapse
188 views
McDonald’s in London turns off WiFi and plays classical music to cut ‘anti-social behavior’
66 views
Yemeni government denies negotiations with the Houthi militia
72 views
More than 150,000 flee Syria’s Afrin since Wednesday evening: monitor
570 views
Update
Russia to expel 23 British diplomats: Foreign ministry
158 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR