DUBAI: Pan-Arab entertainment network MBC has announced the launch of a new variety show called “Hamsa.”Presented by Dr. Nora Al Anbar, sports trainer Haya Sawan, fashion designer Hiba Mojaddidi, chef Mirete Aly, and TV presenter Shahed Ballan, the show will discuss health and nutrition and the latest fashion trends, along with other topics related to family life, according to a press release. “Hamsa” will air on Fridays and Saturdays, and the Saturday shows will focus on women’s issues.