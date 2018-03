DUBAI: Former Disney starlet turned global pop superstar, via a stint as Justin Bieber’s girlfriend, Selena Gomez has announced that her collaboration with luxury fashion brand Coach will expand later this year from the accessories and bags currently featured to include her first ready-to-wear clothing line.“Fam, my second collection for @coach is going to include clothes! So grateful I got to work on this with @stuartvevers. Can’t wait to show you this fall,” Gomez tweeted last week. A statement from Coach said the new collection would reflect Gomez’s “feminine, confident personal style.”