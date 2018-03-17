  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • UN ‘failed to prevent’ Syria crimes: opposition

Middle-East

UN ‘failed to prevent’ Syria crimes: opposition

AFP |
Photo showing a wounded Syrian child rests after receiving treatment at a makeshift clinic during Syrian government air strikes on Zamalka, in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus on March 17, 2018. (AFP)
Syrians walk along a destroyed street in the rebel-held town of Arbin in Eastern Ghouta close to Damascus, Mar 16, 2018. (AFP)
A wounded Syrian rests after receiving treatment at a makeshift clinic during Syrian government air strikes on Zamalka, in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus, Mar 17, 2018. (AFP)
Syrian civilians evacuate from the town of Jisreen in the southern Eastern Ghouta, close to the capital Damascus, on their way to areas under government control on Mar 17, 2018. (AFP)
Photo showing injured civilians in make shift field clinic in Zamalka in Damascus's Easyern Ghouta, Mar 17, 2018. (AFP)
5 photos

Related Articles

RIYADH: The head of Syria’s main opposition group on Saturday accused the United Nations of failing to prevent violence raging in the war-wracked country, including the assault on the Eastern Ghouta rebel enclave.
“We hold the United Nations, the Security Council and the international community ... directly responsible for their silence around these crimes and for failing to take action to prevent these crimes,” Nasr Al-Hariri, president of the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC), told reporters in Riyadh.
“But let us not forget that the party that holds direct responsibility for the crimes are the Syrian regime and the countries that continue to stand by it.”
Russian-backed Syrian regime forces have waged a blistering assault on Eastern Ghouta that has retaken 70 percent of the enclave near Damascus since February 18.
The offensive has killed around 1,400 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor which relies on a network of sources on the ground.
The assault has sparked an exodus with more than 40,000 civilians pouring into surrounding government-held areas over the past 48 hours.
More than 350,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since the Syria war broke out in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government

Related Articles

Tags: Syria opposition Russia Assad regime Iran

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

UN ‘failed to prevent’ Syria crimes: opposition

RIYADH: The head of Syria’s main opposition group on Saturday accused the United Nations of failing...

Thousands stage protest in Morocco’s Jerada despite ban

JERADA, Morocco: Thousands of Moroccans on Friday defied a government ban and demonstrated in the...

UN ‘failed to prevent’ Syria crimes: opposition
Thousands stage protest in Morocco’s Jerada despite ban
Israel makes arrests after deadly West Bank car ramming: army
Philippines, Kuwait agree on migrant labor protection pact
WHO says diphtheria infected over 1,300 people in Yemen
New European sanctions would affect nuclear deal: Iran official
Latest News
Jai Nova releases ‘Heart is a Liar’
UN ‘failed to prevent’ Syria crimes: opposition
Selena Gomez broadens Coach collaboration
13 views
Russia’s UK diplomat expulsion ‘doesn’t change facts of matter’: May
34 views
MBC launches new lifestyle show “Hamsa”
19 views
Charlize Theron in Dubai for Global Teacher Prize
56 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR